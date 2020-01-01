 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Motorbreath #15

Motorbreath #15

by Dutch Valley Farms

Write a review
Dutch Valley Farms Cannabis Flower Motorbreath #15
Dutch Valley Farms Cannabis Flower Motorbreath #15

Similar items

Show all

About this product

MotorBreath # 15 Indica Hybrid Flavor: Despite smelling like you’ve stuck your nose in the tailpipe of a diesel truck, Motor Breath’s flavor is a bit all over the place—lemon, piney garlic, meat. It’s basically the bud equivalent of Ruth’s Chris. Experience: Need a good laugh? This strain’s your boy, Blue. Relaxation, tranquility and a healthy dose of belly laughs are what Motor Breath does best. In fact, its effects have earned it a first place standing for recreational hybrid in the 2015 THC Championship.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Dutch Valley Farms Logo
Keeping our word is crucial. What can we say—flakiness just isn’t in our DNA. That’s why when we promise you a consistently clean, high quality product, we mean it. And that unwavering guarantee comes from a genuine respect for the process and hyper-focused attention to the details. At Dutch Valley Farms, we’re not just concerned with high THC levels. We’re focused on the complete synergy of all the compounds, terpenes and cannabinoids that make up the plant. That means you can count on an unparalleled cannabis experience. And you can take that to the bank, er… dispensary.