OD Blueberry Indica Flavor: A 2000 High Times Cannabis Cup winner, this strain is a cross between Blueberry and OG Kush. The fruity nose here doesn’t lie—it’s all smooth blueberry sailing on the palate. Blueberries aren’t your thing? You, friend, sit on a throne of lies. Experience: If you’re aiming for natural pain relief, Blueberry Kush doesn’t play around. One of the strongest medicinal strains, Blueberry Kush is a mood-lifter with powerful sedating effects. Bed time, baby.
Blueberry Kush is an indica-dominant strain that slowly brings on a heavy body sensation, helping consumers forget their stress and relax. Originally from Oregon, this strain is a hybrid of Blueberry and OG Kush, which is evident in its fresh berry aroma with notes of earthy herbalness. This strain is a popular bedtime smoke, with dreamy effects that let you float into sleep with ease.