by Dutch Valley Farms

Dutch Valley Farms Cannabis Flower OD Blueberry

About this product

OD Blueberry Indica Flavor: A 2000 High Times Cannabis Cup winner, this strain is a cross between Blueberry and OG Kush. The fruity nose here doesn’t lie—it’s all smooth blueberry sailing on the palate. Blueberries aren’t your thing? You, friend, sit on a throne of lies. Experience: If you’re aiming for natural pain relief, Blueberry Kush doesn’t play around. One of the strongest medicinal strains, Blueberry Kush is a mood-lifter with powerful sedating effects. Bed time, baby.

About this strain

Blueberry Kush

Blueberry Kush

Blueberry Kush is an indica-dominant strain that slowly brings on a heavy body sensation, helping consumers forget their stress and relax. Originally from Oregon, this strain is a hybrid of Blueberry and OG Kush, which is evident in its fresh berry aroma with notes of earthy herbalness. This strain is a popular bedtime smoke, with dreamy effects that let you float into sleep with ease.

About this brand

Keeping our word is crucial. What can we say—flakiness just isn’t in our DNA. That’s why when we promise you a consistently clean, high quality product, we mean it. And that unwavering guarantee comes from a genuine respect for the process and hyper-focused attention to the details. At Dutch Valley Farms, we’re not just concerned with high THC levels. We’re focused on the complete synergy of all the compounds, terpenes and cannabinoids that make up the plant. That means you can count on an unparalleled cannabis experience. And you can take that to the bank, er… dispensary.