  5. OG Kush # 18

OG Kush # 18

by Dutch Valley Farms

Flavor: Make way for the champ. This strain is a clear-cut crowd pleaser, with an unmistakable diesel flavor and sour undertones that captured the High Times Cannabis Cup in '09 and '10, as well as the Europe Champions Cup and Spannabis Indoor Hydro Cup in '10. Experience: Take a look at your iCal. Then, clear a few hours. Because when it comes to this long-lasting, sedating and trance-like high, you’re going to need ‘em.

OG Kush

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

OG Kush was first cultivated in Florida, in the early ‘90s when a strain from Northern California was crossed with a Hindu Kush plant from Amsterdam. The result was a hybrid with a unique terpene profile that boasts a complex aroma with notes of fuel, skunk, and spice. 

The genetic backbone of West Coast cannabis varieties, OG Kush arrived in Los Angeles in 1996 when Matt “Bubba” Berger brought it (along with “The Bubba,” which was later used to create the famed Bubba Kush) from Florida to legendary cultivator Josh D. Since then, OG Kush has become a worldwide staple used to create numerous famous strains like GSC and Headband. There are many different phenotypes of OG Kush, including Tahoe OG, SFV OG, and Ghost OG.

About this brand

Keeping our word is crucial. What can we say—flakiness just isn’t in our DNA. That’s why when we promise you a consistently clean, high quality product, we mean it. And that unwavering guarantee comes from a genuine respect for the process and hyper-focused attention to the details. At Dutch Valley Farms, we’re not just concerned with high THC levels. We’re focused on the complete synergy of all the compounds, terpenes and cannabinoids that make up the plant. That means you can count on an unparalleled cannabis experience. And you can take that to the bank, er… dispensary.