  5. Chemdawg Pre-rolls 3g 6-pack

Chemdawg Pre-rolls 3g 6-pack

by Dutchie

Dutchie Cannabis Pre-rolls Chemdawg Pre-rolls 3g 6-pack

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Royal Chemdawg

Royal Chemdawg

Though this hybrid has some sativa in its lineage, Royal Chemdog is a true indica at heart. A knockout cross between Chemdawg 91 and Deadhead OG, Royal Chemdog provides consumers with a relaxing buzz, if a bit cerebral. Royal has inherited the classic diesel taste of the Chemdawg family, yet features a creamy lemon-lime twist, giving this strain a unique and delicious aroma. First cultivated in Washington State, this strain is a must-try for patients experiencing pain and stress

About this brand

Offering a range of cannabis-filled cigarettes, Dutchie’s assortment of strain specific pre-rolled smokes adds elegance and class to the cannabis connoisseur experience. With aromatic smells, flavorful smoke, and a potency that’s unbeatable, Dutchie products offer a cool factor while medicating.