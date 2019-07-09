TimboSlice88
on July 9th, 2019
Love this strain!! Definitely in my top 8!!
Alien OG is an extremely potent hybrid made by crossing Tahoe OG and Alien Kush. A premium phenotype of Alien OG will produce a lemon/pine taste and deliver an intense head and body high. Dutchie’s Alien OG has been lab tested at over 26.5% THC and is sourced from a top specimen of the strain. An Alien OG Dutchie is extremely potent and should be used very lightly by a beginner. Inside each pack: All Dutchie’s are machine rolled, precisely weighed, and filled with absolute top shelf bud sourced from the same cultivator, resulting in a premium product. Each pack contains six .5 gram cigarettes.
First available as a clone in California’s Bay Area and now in seed form from Cali Connection, Alien OG is a cross of Tahoe OG and Alien Kush. Alien OG has the typical lemon and pine OG smell and flavor, and its intense high combines heavy body effects and a psychedelic cerebral buzz. Beginners and novices, be sure to take it slow with this heavy-hitter.