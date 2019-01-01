Blue Dream Pre-Roll 0.5g 6-Pack
About this product
Blue Dream is the most popular strain in the United States. A premium phenotype of Blue Dream will produce a delightful blueberry flavor as well as a strong but uplifting cerebral high. Dutchie’s Blue Dream has been lab tested at over 27.5% THC content and is sourced from a top specimen of the Blue Dream strain. Lab tests also show Blue Dream to be high in terpenes including myrcene, terpinolene, and caryophyllene. A Blue Dream Dutchie is very potent and should be used lightly by a beginner. Inside each pack: All Dutchie’s are machine rolled, precisely weighed, and filled with absolute top shelf bud sourced from the same cultivator, resulting in a premium product. Each pack contains six .5 gram cigarettes.
About this strain
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Blue Dream, a sativa-dominant hybrid originating in California, has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains. Crossing Blueberry with Haze, Blue Dream balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the level effects of Blue Dream, which ease you gently into a calm euphoria.
With a sweet berry aroma redolent of its Blueberry parent, Blue Dream delivers swift symptom relief without heavy sedative effects. This makes Blue Dream a popular daytime medicine for patients treating pain, depression, nausea, and other ailments requiring a high THC strain.