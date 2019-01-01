About this product

Bubble X is a cross of the classic Bubble Gum strain with an X-18 Pure Pakistani, a 99% Indica straight out of the Hindu Kush mountain range. The result was a low THC and high CBD wonder child. Bubble X is a special strain for many patients due to this rare and particular profile. A premium phenotype of Bubble X will produce a pain relieving feeling and give one “couchlock” which makes for a great nighttime and bedtime strain. Dutchie’s Bubble X is lab tested and usually comes in at 7-9% THC with 7-11% CBD and is sourced from a top specimen of the strain. A Bubble X Dutchie is moderate but should still be used lightly by a beginner. Inside each pack: All Dutchie’s are machine rolled, precisely weighed, and filled with absolute top shelf bud sourced from the same cultivator, resulting in a premium product. Each pack contains six .5 gram cigarettes.