Bubble X Pre-Roll 0.5g 6-Pack

by Dutchie

Dutchie Cannabis Pre-rolls Bubble X Pre-Roll 0.5g 6-Pack

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Bubble X is a cross of the classic Bubble Gum strain with an X-18 Pure Pakistani, a 99% Indica straight out of the Hindu Kush mountain range. The result was a low THC and high CBD wonder child. Bubble X is a special strain for many patients due to this rare and particular profile. A premium phenotype of Bubble X will produce a pain relieving feeling and give one “couchlock” which makes for a great nighttime and bedtime strain. Dutchie’s Bubble X is lab tested and usually comes in at 7-9% THC with 7-11% CBD and is sourced from a top specimen of the strain. A Bubble X Dutchie is moderate but should still be used lightly by a beginner. Inside each pack: All Dutchie’s are machine rolled, precisely weighed, and filled with absolute top shelf bud sourced from the same cultivator, resulting in a premium product. Each pack contains six .5 gram cigarettes.

About this brand

Offering a range of cannabis-filled cigarettes, Dutchie’s assortment of strain specific pre-rolled smokes adds elegance and class to the cannabis connoisseur experience. With aromatic smells, flavorful smoke, and a potency that’s unbeatable, Dutchie products offer a cool factor while medicating.