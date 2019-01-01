 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Chemdawg Pre-Roll 3g 6-Pack

Chemdawg Pre-Roll 3g 6-Pack

by Dutchie

Write a review
Dutchie Cannabis Pre-rolls Chemdawg Pre-Roll 3g 6-Pack

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Chemdawg is a very potent hybrid strain that is the parent strain of some of the most popular strains in the world like Sour Diesel and OG Kush. A premium phenotype of Chemdawg will hit hard while delivering a heavy bodied feeling, making this an excellent strain for pain management. Dutchie’s Chemdawg has been lab tested at over 25% THC and is sourced from a top specimen of the strain. A Chemdawg Dutchie is extremely potent and should be used very lightly by a beginner. Inside each pack: All Dutchie’s are machine rolled, precisely weighed, and filled with absolute top shelf bud sourced from the same cultivator, resulting in a premium product. Each pack contains six .5 gram cigarettes.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Dutchie Logo
Offering a range of cannabis-filled cigarettes, Dutchie’s assortment of strain specific pre-rolled smokes adds elegance and class to the cannabis connoisseur experience. With aromatic smells, flavorful smoke, and a potency that’s unbeatable, Dutchie products offer a cool factor while medicating.