About this product

Chemdawg is a very potent hybrid strain that is the parent strain of some of the most popular strains in the world like Sour Diesel and OG Kush. A premium phenotype of Chemdawg will hit hard while delivering a heavy bodied feeling, making this an excellent strain for pain management. Dutchie’s Chemdawg has been lab tested at over 25% THC and is sourced from a top specimen of the strain. A Chemdawg Dutchie is extremely potent and should be used very lightly by a beginner. Inside each pack: All Dutchie’s are machine rolled, precisely weighed, and filled with absolute top shelf bud sourced from the same cultivator, resulting in a premium product. Each pack contains six .5 gram cigarettes.