Cold Creek Kush Pre-Roll 0.5g 6-Pack
by Dutchie
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Cold Creek Kush is a very potent indica dominant hybrid that is extremely enjoyable to the user. A premium phenotype of Cold Creek Kush will produce an earthy flavor and smell like peanut shells. With parents like MK Ultra and Chemdawg 91, Cold Creek Kush delivers a potent high that comes on gradually and stay with the user for a while. Dutchie’s Cold Creek Kush has been lab tested at over 26.5% THC content and is sourced from a top specimen of this strain. A Cold Creek Kush Dutchie is very potent and should be used lightly by a beginner. Inside each pack: All Dutchie’s are machine rolled, precisely weighed, and filled with absolute top shelf bud sourced from the same cultivator, resulting in a premium product. Each pack contains six .5 gram cigarettes.
About this strain
Cold Creek Kush
Cold Creek Kush is an indica-dominant hybrid that crosses the powerful MK Ultra and fellow Colorado native Chemdawg 91. The work of T.H. Seeds, this strain nabbed 2nd place at the 2010 High Times Cannabis Cup in the indica category. Cold Creek Kush flowers at 9 to 11 weeks, but must have adequate room to stretch out its limbs. Piney and sour, users rave over its fresh taste and balanced effects, which are relaxing without being too sleepy.