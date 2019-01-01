 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Cold Creek Kush Pre-Roll 0.5g 6-Pack

Cold Creek Kush Pre-Roll 0.5g 6-Pack

by Dutchie

Write a review
Dutchie Cannabis Pre-rolls Cold Creek Kush Pre-Roll 0.5g 6-Pack

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Cold Creek Kush is a very potent indica dominant hybrid that is extremely enjoyable to the user. A premium phenotype of Cold Creek Kush will produce an earthy flavor and smell like peanut shells. With parents like MK Ultra and Chemdawg 91, Cold Creek Kush delivers a potent high that comes on gradually and stay with the user for a while. Dutchie’s Cold Creek Kush has been lab tested at over 26.5% THC content and is sourced from a top specimen of this strain. A Cold Creek Kush Dutchie is very potent and should be used lightly by a beginner. Inside each pack: All Dutchie’s are machine rolled, precisely weighed, and filled with absolute top shelf bud sourced from the same cultivator, resulting in a premium product. Each pack contains six .5 gram cigarettes.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Cold Creek Kush

Cold Creek Kush

Cold Creek Kush is an indica-dominant hybrid that crosses the powerful MK Ultra and fellow Colorado native Chemdawg 91. The work of T.H. Seeds, this strain nabbed 2nd place at the 2010 High Times Cannabis Cup in the indica category. Cold Creek Kush flowers at 9 to 11 weeks, but must have adequate room to stretch out its limbs. Piney and sour, users rave over its fresh taste and balanced effects, which are relaxing without being too sleepy.

About this brand

Dutchie Logo
Offering a range of cannabis-filled cigarettes, Dutchie’s assortment of strain specific pre-rolled smokes adds elegance and class to the cannabis connoisseur experience. With aromatic smells, flavorful smoke, and a potency that’s unbeatable, Dutchie products offer a cool factor while medicating.