Fire OG Pre-Roll 0.5g 6-Pack
by DutchieWrite a review
About this product
Fire OG gets its name from the orange hairs that cover the buds of this strain during flowering. A premium phenotype of Fire OG will produce a lemon taste and effects that can last up to three hours. Dutchie’s Fire OG has been lab tested at over 23.5% THC and is sourced from a top specimen of the strain. A Fire OG Dutchie is very potent and should be used lightly by a beginner. Inside each pack: All Dutchie’s are machine rolled, precisely weighed, and filled with absolute top shelf bud sourced from the same cultivator, resulting in a premium product. Each pack contains six .5 gram cigarettes.
About this strain
Fire OG
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
Bred by crossing OG Kush and San Fernando Valley OG Kush F3, Fire OG has a strong scent similar to Lemon Pledge and an effect that can last up to 3 hours. The plant has frost covered nuggets with red hairs, giving the appearance that it is on fire--where the name Fire OG comes from. Flowering time is generally 9-10 weeks.