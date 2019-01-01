About this product

Fire OG gets its name from the orange hairs that cover the buds of this strain during flowering. A premium phenotype of Fire OG will produce a lemon taste and effects that can last up to three hours. Dutchie’s Fire OG has been lab tested at over 23.5% THC and is sourced from a top specimen of the strain. A Fire OG Dutchie is very potent and should be used lightly by a beginner. Inside each pack: All Dutchie’s are machine rolled, precisely weighed, and filled with absolute top shelf bud sourced from the same cultivator, resulting in a premium product. Each pack contains six .5 gram cigarettes.