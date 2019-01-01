 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Forest Fire Pre-Roll 0.5g 6-Pack

by Dutchie

Dutchie Cannabis Pre-rolls Forest Fire Pre-Roll 0.5g 6-Pack

About this product

Forest Fire is a very potent indica that isn’t easy to find. A premium phenotype of Forest Fire will produce a strong cheese aroma but has a piney flavor. Forest Fire will deliver a potent high that comes on very quickly. This indica is a perfect after dinner strain that will lift the user up and then lay the user down for the night. Dutchie’s Forest Fire has been lab tested at over 25% THC content and is sourced from a top specimen of this rare strain. A Forest Fire Dutchie is very potent and should be used lightly by a beginner. Inside each pack: All Dutchie’s are machine rolled, precisely weighed, and filled with absolute top shelf bud sourced from the same cultivator, resulting in a premium product. Each pack contains six .5 gram cigarettes.

About this brand

Offering a range of cannabis-filled cigarettes, Dutchie’s assortment of strain specific pre-rolled smokes adds elegance and class to the cannabis connoisseur experience. With aromatic smells, flavorful smoke, and a potency that’s unbeatable, Dutchie products offer a cool factor while medicating.