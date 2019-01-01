 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  Golden Goat Pre-Roll 0.5g 6-Pack

Golden Goat Pre-Roll 0.5g 6-Pack

by Dutchie

About this product

Golden Goat gets its name from the golden appearance the plant takes on when close to harvest. A premium phenotype of Golden Goat will produce long lasting effects, often lasting more than an hour. Golden Goat can taste sweet, sour, fruity, spicy, and earthy. Dutchie’s Golden Goat has been lab tested at over 20% THC content and is sourced from a top specimen of the strain. A Golden Goat Dutchie is potent and should be used lightly by a beginner. Inside each pack: All Dutchie’s are machine rolled, precisely weighed, and filled with absolute top shelf bud sourced from the same cultivator, resulting in a premium product. Each pack contains six .5 gram cigarettes.

About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Golden Goat was created by accident in Topeka, Kansas, when a male Hawaiian-Romulan pollinated Mr. Dank's Island Sweet Skunk. The scent is described as being a combination of sweet, sour, and spicy, with a tropical fruit flavor. Its full-body effects provide a delightful rush of euphoria and creative spark. Golden Goat's flowering time is 9 to 11 weeks, with a golden appearance closer to harvest.

About this brand

Offering a range of cannabis-filled cigarettes, Dutchie’s assortment of strain specific pre-rolled smokes adds elegance and class to the cannabis connoisseur experience. With aromatic smells, flavorful smoke, and a potency that’s unbeatable, Dutchie products offer a cool factor while medicating.