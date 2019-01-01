About this product

Golden Goat gets its name from the golden appearance the plant takes on when close to harvest. A premium phenotype of Golden Goat will produce long lasting effects, often lasting more than an hour. Golden Goat can taste sweet, sour, fruity, spicy, and earthy. Dutchie’s Golden Goat has been lab tested at over 20% THC content and is sourced from a top specimen of the strain. A Golden Goat Dutchie is potent and should be used lightly by a beginner. Inside each pack: All Dutchie’s are machine rolled, precisely weighed, and filled with absolute top shelf bud sourced from the same cultivator, resulting in a premium product. Each pack contains six .5 gram cigarettes.