Golden Goat Pre-Roll 0.5g 6-Pack
by DutchieWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Golden Goat gets its name from the golden appearance the plant takes on when close to harvest. A premium phenotype of Golden Goat will produce long lasting effects, often lasting more than an hour. Golden Goat can taste sweet, sour, fruity, spicy, and earthy. Dutchie’s Golden Goat has been lab tested at over 20% THC content and is sourced from a top specimen of the strain. A Golden Goat Dutchie is potent and should be used lightly by a beginner. Inside each pack: All Dutchie’s are machine rolled, precisely weighed, and filled with absolute top shelf bud sourced from the same cultivator, resulting in a premium product. Each pack contains six .5 gram cigarettes.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Golden Goat
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
Golden Goat was created by accident in Topeka, Kansas, when a male Hawaiian-Romulan pollinated Mr. Dank's Island Sweet Skunk. The scent is described as being a combination of sweet, sour, and spicy, with a tropical fruit flavor. Its full-body effects provide a delightful rush of euphoria and creative spark. Golden Goat's flowering time is 9 to 11 weeks, with a golden appearance closer to harvest.