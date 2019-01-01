Granddaddy Purple Pre-Rolls 3g 6-Pack
About this product
Granddaddy Purple is a very popular indica strain. A premium phenotype of Granddaddy Purple will produce a strong grape flavor and give the user a very heavy head and body high. Dutchie’s Granddaddy Purple has been lab tested at over 26% THC content and is sourced from a top specimen of the Granddaddy Purple strain. A Granddaddy Purple Dutchie is very potent and should be used lightly by a beginner. Inside each pack: All Dutchie’s are machine rolled, precisely weighed, and filled with absolute top shelf bud sourced from the same cultivator, resulting in a premium product. Each pack contains six .5 gram cigarettes.
About this strain
Granddaddy Purple
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Introduced in 2003 by Ken Estes, Granddaddy Purple (or GDP) is a famous indica cross of Purple Urkle and Big Bud. This California staple inherits a complex grape and berry aroma from its Purple Urkle parent, while Big Bud passes on its oversized, compact bud structure. GDP flowers bloom in shades of deep purple, a contrasting backdrop for its snow-like dusting of white crystal resin.
Its potent effects are clearly detectable in both mind and body, delivering a fusion of cerebral euphoria and physical relaxation. While your thoughts may float in a dreamy buzz, your body is more likely to find itself fixed in one spot for the duration of GDP’s effects. Granddaddy Purple is typically pulled off the shelf for consumers looking to combat pain, stress, insomnia, appetite loss, and muscle spasms. GDP blesses growers with massive yields which are ready for harvest following a 60 day flowering time indoors.