About this product

Green Crack is a popular and potent sativa strain. A premium phenotype of Green Crack will produce and earthy yet tangy citrus flavor as well as provide the user with an invigorating high. This is a popular daytime strain for patients treating pain that don’t want to be fatigued. It’s also a popular strain for patients treating depression. Dutchie’s Green Crack has been lab tested at over 24% THC content and is sourced from a top specimen of this rare strain. A Green Crack Dutchie is very potent and should be used lightly by a beginner. Inside each pack: All Dutchie’s are machine rolled, precisely weighed, and filled with absolute top shelf bud sourced from the same cultivator, resulting in a premium product. Each pack contains five .5 gram cigarettes.