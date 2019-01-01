Green Crack Pre-Roll 0.5g 6-Pack
About this product
Green Crack is a popular and potent sativa strain. A premium phenotype of Green Crack will produce and earthy yet tangy citrus flavor as well as provide the user with an invigorating high. This is a popular daytime strain for patients treating pain that don’t want to be fatigued. It’s also a popular strain for patients treating depression. Dutchie’s Green Crack has been lab tested at over 24% THC content and is sourced from a top specimen of this rare strain. A Green Crack Dutchie is very potent and should be used lightly by a beginner. Inside each pack: All Dutchie’s are machine rolled, precisely weighed, and filled with absolute top shelf bud sourced from the same cultivator, resulting in a premium product. Each pack contains five .5 gram cigarettes.
About this strain
Green Crack
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Don’t let the name fool you: this is pure cannabis. Few strains compare to Green Crack’s sharp energy and focus as it induces an invigorating mental buzz that keeps you going throughout the day. With a tangy, fruity flavor redolent of mango, Green Crack is a great daytime strain that may help consumers fight fatigue, stress, and depression. Because its name perpetuates a negative image of cannabis, some people have taken to calling this strain Cush (with a ‘C’) or Green Cush instead.