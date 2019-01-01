Holy Grail OG Pre-Roll 0.5g 6-Pack
About this product
Holy Grail OG (sometimes called Holy Grail Kush) is an extremely potent hybrid strain that many patients enjoy for its hard hitting yet mellow effects. This strain scored the first ever perfect score at the 2011 High Times Cannabis Cup under the hybrid category. A premium phenotype of Holy Grail OG will hit hard at first and then deliver a mellow sensation. Dutchie’s Holy Grail OG has been lab tested at over 28% THC and is sourced from a top specimen of the strain. A Holy Grail OG Dutchie is extremely potent and should be used very lightly by a beginner. Inside each pack: All Dutchie’s are machine rolled, precisely weighed, and filled with absolute top shelf bud sourced from the same cultivator, resulting in a premium product. Each pack contains six .5 gram cigarettes.
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
Holy Grail Kush is a newer strain created by seed breeders DNA Genetics and Reserva Privada Colorado. It entered into the Seed Company Hybrids category at the 2011 High Times Cannabis Cup. As the offspring of multi-award winners OG #18 and Kosher Kush, it’s no surprise that Holy Grail Kush came out on top and is said to have nabbed the competition’s first-ever perfect score. The plants are easy to grow, with large, dense buds appearing at 9 to 10 weeks. Most of Holy Grail Kush’s praise centers around its potency, but this strain produces a more mellow relaxation than the melt-your-face-off sensation the name might suggest. The aroma of this plant is pure kush and has a strong spicy citrus smell, both while growing and once harvested, that is uniquely complex.