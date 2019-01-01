Night Nurse Pre-Roll 0.5g 6-Pack
About this product
Night Nurse is a Cannabis Cup award winning strain in Amsterdam. A premium phenotype of Night Nurse will produce a sage and floral flavor and give the user a very heavy head and body high, making it the perfect bedtime strain. Dutchie’s Night Nurse has been lab tested at over 24.60% THC content and is sourced from a top specimen of the Night Nurse strain. A Night Nurse Dutchie is very potent and should be used lightly by a beginner. Inside each pack: All Dutchie’s are machine rolled, precisely weighed, and filled with absolute top shelf bud sourced from the same cultivator, resulting in a premium product. Each pack contains six .5 gram cigarettes.
About this strain
Night Nurse
Night Nurse is an 80/20 indica-dominant strain from Reeferman Seeds that combines genetics from BC Hash Plant, Harmony, and Fire OG. It’s commonly used to fight anxiety, stress, insomnia and chronic pain. Are you having trouble sleeping? This strain provides a polite balance of relaxing cerebral and body effects, making this the perfect nighttime sleeping aid.