 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Night Nurse Pre-Roll 0.5g 6-Pack

Night Nurse Pre-Roll 0.5g 6-Pack

by Dutchie

Write a review
Dutchie Cannabis Flower Night Nurse Pre-Roll 0.5g 6-Pack

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Night Nurse is a Cannabis Cup award winning strain in Amsterdam. A premium phenotype of Night Nurse will produce a sage and floral flavor and give the user a very heavy head and body high, making it the perfect bedtime strain. Dutchie’s Night Nurse has been lab tested at over 24.60% THC content and is sourced from a top specimen of the Night Nurse strain. A Night Nurse Dutchie is very potent and should be used lightly by a beginner. Inside each pack: All Dutchie’s are machine rolled, precisely weighed, and filled with absolute top shelf bud sourced from the same cultivator, resulting in a premium product. Each pack contains six .5 gram cigarettes.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Night Nurse

Night Nurse

Night Nurse is an 80/20 indica-dominant strain from Reeferman Seeds that combines genetics from BC Hash Plant, Harmony, and Fire OG. It’s commonly used to fight anxiety, stress, insomnia and chronic pain. Are you having trouble sleeping? This strain provides a polite balance of relaxing cerebral and body effects, making this the perfect nighttime sleeping aid.

About this brand

Dutchie Logo
Offering a range of cannabis-filled cigarettes, Dutchie’s assortment of strain specific pre-rolled smokes adds elegance and class to the cannabis connoisseur experience. With aromatic smells, flavorful smoke, and a potency that’s unbeatable, Dutchie products offer a cool factor while medicating.