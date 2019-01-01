Sour Diesel Pre-Roll 0.5g 6-Pack
About this product
Sour Diesel or “Sour D” as it is known has now reached legendary status. A premium phenotype of Sour Diesel will produce an uplifting feeling as well as a strong diesel taste. Dutchie’s Sour Diesel has been lab tested at over 21% THC and is sourced from a top specimen of the strain. A Sour D Dutchie is potent and should be used lightly by a beginner. Inside each pack: All Dutchie’s are machine rolled, precisely weighed, and filled with absolute top shelf bud sourced from the same cultivator, resulting in a premium product. Each pack contains six .5 gram cigarettes.
About this strain
Sour Diesel
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
Sour Diesel, sometimes called Sour D, is an invigorating sativa-dominant strain named after its pungent, diesel-like aroma. This fast-acting strain delivers energizing, dreamy cerebral effects that have pushed Sour Diesel to its legendary status. Stress, pain, and depression fade away in long-lasting relief that makes Sour Diesel a top choice among medical patients. This strain took root in the early '90s, and it is believed to have descended from Chemdog 91 and Super Skunk.