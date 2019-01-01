 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. Strawberry Banana Sherbet Pre-Roll 0.5g 6-Pack

Strawberry Banana Sherbet Pre-Roll 0.5g 6-Pack

by Dutchie

Strawberry Banana Sherbet is a 70/30 indica leaning hybrid strain. A premium phenotype of Strawberry Banana Sherbet will produce a tart berry flavor and deliver a potent high that comes on gradually. This indica dominant hybrid is known to give users a quick euphoric lift followed by deep relaxation. Dutchie’s Strawberry Banana Sherbet has been lab tested at over 22% THC content and is sourced from a top specimen of this strain. A Strawberry Banana Sherbet Dutchie is very potent and should be used lightly by a beginner. Inside each pack: All Dutchie’s are machine rolled, precisely weighed, and filled with absolute top shelf bud sourced from the same cultivator, resulting in a premium product. Each pack contains six .5 gram cigarettes.

Offering a range of cannabis-filled cigarettes, Dutchie’s assortment of strain specific pre-rolled smokes adds elegance and class to the cannabis connoisseur experience. With aromatic smells, flavorful smoke, and a potency that’s unbeatable, Dutchie products offer a cool factor while medicating.