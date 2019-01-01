White Widow Pre-Roll 0.5g 6-Pack
About this product
White Widow is a world famous strain and has graced the top of every coffee shop menu in Amsterdam since the early 1990’s. This is a very potent strain and delivers euphoric effects almost immediately upon consumption. A premium phenotype of White Widow will produce a creamy taste, thick clouds of smoke, and deliver a quick and potent effect. Dutchie’s White Widow has been lab tested at over 23.5% THC content and is sourced from a top specimen of the White Widow strain. A White Widow Dutchie is very potent and should be used lightly by a beginner. Inside each pack: All Dutchie’s are machine rolled, precisely weighed, and filled with absolute top shelf bud sourced from the same cultivator, resulting in a premium product. Each pack contains six .5 gram cigarettes.
About this strain
White Widow
Among the most famous strains worldwide is White Widow, a balanced hybrid first bred in the Netherlands by Green House Seeds. A cross between a Brazilian sativa landrace and a resin-heavy South Indian indica, White Widow has blessed every Dutch coffee shop menu since its birth in the 1990s. Its buds are white with crystal resin, warning you of the potent effects to come. A powerful burst of euphoria and energy breaks through immediately, stimulating both conversation and creativity. White Widow’s genetics have given rise to many other legends like White Russian, White Rhino, and Blue Widow. Still, many growers prefer cultivation of the original White Widow, which flowers in about 60 days indoors.