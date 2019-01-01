About this product

White Widow is a world famous strain and has graced the top of every coffee shop menu in Amsterdam since the early 1990’s. This is a very potent strain and delivers euphoric effects almost immediately upon consumption. A premium phenotype of White Widow will produce a creamy taste, thick clouds of smoke, and deliver a quick and potent effect. Dutchie’s White Widow has been lab tested at over 23.5% THC content and is sourced from a top specimen of the White Widow strain. A White Widow Dutchie is very potent and should be used lightly by a beginner. Inside each pack: All Dutchie’s are machine rolled, precisely weighed, and filled with absolute top shelf bud sourced from the same cultivator, resulting in a premium product. Each pack contains six .5 gram cigarettes.