About this product

XXX OG is an extremely potent indica strain that many patients enjoy for it hard hitting effects. XXX OG took first place in the 2014 Los Angeles Cannabis Cup and is known as being one of the gold standard strains. A premium phenotype of XXX OG has a pine sol like taste to it and will produce a sedated feeling making it a great nighttime strain. Dutchie’s XXX OG has been lab tested at over 26% THC and is sourced from a top specimen of the strain. A XXX OG Dutchie is extremely potent and should be used very lightly by a beginner. Inside each pack: All Dutchie’s are machine rolled, precisely weighed, and filled with absolute top shelf bud sourced from the same cultivator, resulting in a premium product. Each pack contains six .5 gram cigarettes.