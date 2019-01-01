XXX OG Pre-Roll 0.5g 6-Pack
About this product
XXX OG is an extremely potent indica strain that many patients enjoy for it hard hitting effects. XXX OG took first place in the 2014 Los Angeles Cannabis Cup and is known as being one of the gold standard strains. A premium phenotype of XXX OG has a pine sol like taste to it and will produce a sedated feeling making it a great nighttime strain. Dutchie’s XXX OG has been lab tested at over 26% THC and is sourced from a top specimen of the strain. A XXX OG Dutchie is extremely potent and should be used very lightly by a beginner. Inside each pack: All Dutchie’s are machine rolled, precisely weighed, and filled with absolute top shelf bud sourced from the same cultivator, resulting in a premium product. Each pack contains six .5 gram cigarettes.
About this strain
XXX OG
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
XXX OG, from parent strains OG Kush and XXX, is an indica that took 1st place in the 2014 Los Angeles Cannabis Cup. Its bulky, conic buds glow with a heavy, white coat of oozing trichomes, emitting earthy, pine, and lemon notes that combine for a sap-like aroma. In small doses, XXX OG induces moderately sedating effects that allow some mental clarity and physical energy. As you increase the dose, the fight against lethargy and couchlock becomes futile. This makes XXX OG an excellent remedy for sleeplessness, and severe cases of nausea and chronic pain may benefit from the potent effects of this strain.