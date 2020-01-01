 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. MK Ultra Pre-Rolls 3g 6-pack

MK Ultra Pre-Rolls 3g 6-pack

by Dutchie

Dutchie Cannabis Pre-rolls MK Ultra Pre-Rolls 3g 6-pack

About this product

MK Ultra is an extremely potent indica strain named after the infamous CIA mind manipulation project. MK Ultra is a multi award winning strain and can go toe to toe with any strain in the world as far as potency. A premium phenotype of MK Ultra has a unique and pungent taste to it. MK Ultra’s effects come on quickly but then tend to produce a sedated feeling. Dutchie’s MK Ultra has been lab tested at over 27% THC and is sourced from a top specimen of the strain. An MK Ultra Dutchie is extremely potent and should be used very lightly by a beginner. Inside each pack: All Dutchie’s are machine rolled, precisely weighed, and filled with absolute top shelf bud sourced from the same cultivator, resulting in a premium product. Each pack contains six .5 gram cigarettes.

About this brand

Offering a range of cannabis-filled cigarettes, Dutchie’s assortment of strain specific pre-rolled smokes adds elegance and class to the cannabis connoisseur experience. With aromatic smells, flavorful smoke, and a potency that’s unbeatable, Dutchie products offer a cool factor while medicating.