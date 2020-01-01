About this product

MK Ultra is an extremely potent indica strain named after the infamous CIA mind manipulation project. MK Ultra is a multi award winning strain and can go toe to toe with any strain in the world as far as potency. A premium phenotype of MK Ultra has a unique and pungent taste to it. MK Ultra’s effects come on quickly but then tend to produce a sedated feeling. Dutchie’s MK Ultra has been lab tested at over 27% THC and is sourced from a top specimen of the strain. An MK Ultra Dutchie is extremely potent and should be used very lightly by a beginner. Inside each pack: All Dutchie’s are machine rolled, precisely weighed, and filled with absolute top shelf bud sourced from the same cultivator, resulting in a premium product. Each pack contains six .5 gram cigarettes.