Cinex by Dutchy

by Dutchy

Cinex by Dutchy

About this product

Cinex by Dutchy by Dutchy

About this strain

Cinex

Cinex
Terpenes
  Limonene
  Caryophyllene
  Pinene

Cinex, a hybrid of parents Cinderella 99 and Vortex, has a mixture of flavors ranging from sweet citrus to earthy skunk. The effects are clear-headed and uplifting, perfect for building a positive mindset and stimulating creative energy. Consumers enjoy Cinex for its ability to improve mood.

About this brand

Dutchy Logo
Dutchy is a fine line of cannabis flower and concentrate products made for sharing. Perfect for good friends, good bud and good times, our quality whole flower, pre-rolls and oil are carefully sourced to provide the right amount of THC to enhance time with your friends. Products are currently available in WA state locations.