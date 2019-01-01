About this product
Dutchy flower provides the perfect experience for the consumer who wants to hang out with friends, have a good time and share quality cannabis. Sold in a variety of WA state locations, Dutchy's flower popularity has grown with smooth strains including Cinex, Dutch Treat, and Blue Cheese. With just the right amount of THC to enhance a social event, but not overwhelm it, Dutchy is the ideal brand to pass to the left. Available in: 1gx1 2gx1 3.5gx1
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Fire OG
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
Bred by crossing OG Kush and San Fernando Valley OG Kush F3, Fire OG has a strong scent similar to Lemon Pledge and an effect that can last up to 3 hours. The plant has frost covered nuggets with red hairs, giving the appearance that it is on fire--where the name Fire OG comes from. Flowering time is generally 9-10 weeks.