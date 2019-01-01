Master Kush is a popular indica cross from two landrace strains from different parts of the Hindu Kush region by the Dutch White Label Seed Company in Amsterdam. The plant produces a subtle earthy, citrus smell with a hint of incense, which is often described as a vintage flavor. The taste of Master Kush is reminiscent of the famous hard-rubbed charas hash. This strain holds a superb balance of full-body relaxation without mind-numbing effects. Instead, Master Kush offers a sharpened sensory awareness that can bring out the best of any activity.