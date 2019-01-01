About this product
Dutchy flower provides the perfect experience for the consumer who wants to hang out with friends, have a good time and share quality cannabis. Sold in a variety of WA state locations, Dutchy's flower popularity has grown with smooth strains including Cinex, Dutch Treat, and Blue Cheese. With just the right amount of THC to enhance a social event, but not overwhelm it, Dutchy is the ideal brand to pass to the left. Available in: 1gx1 2gx1 3.5gx1
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Super Lemon Haze
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Caryophyllene
- Ocimene
A sativa-dominant hybrid of Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze and two time Cannabis Cup winner from Green House Seeds. Super Lemon Haze is a kief-caked multi-colored wonder. As the name states this strain has real lemony characteristics. The smell is zesty, citrusy, and a little sweet. As for the taste, it's everything one would expect from the namesake; tart and sweet like lemonheads candy - not quite as sharp as one might expect. The effects are uniquely energetic and lively, may not be the best strain for those of us that are naturally wound-up tight.