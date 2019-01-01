 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Dutchy Flower (Super Lemon Haze)

Dutchy Flower (Super Lemon Haze)

by Dutchy

Write a review
Dutchy Cannabis Flower Dutchy Flower (Super Lemon Haze)
Dutchy Cannabis Flower Dutchy Flower (Super Lemon Haze)

Learn More

About this product

Dutchy flower provides the perfect experience for the consumer who wants to hang out with friends, have a good time and share quality cannabis. Sold in a variety of WA state locations, Dutchy's flower popularity has grown with smooth strains including Cinex, Dutch Treat, and Blue Cheese. With just the right amount of THC to enhance a social event, but not overwhelm it, Dutchy is the ideal brand to pass to the left. Available in: 1gx1 2gx1 3.5gx1

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Super Lemon Haze

Super Lemon Haze
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Ocimene

A sativa-dominant hybrid of Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze and two time Cannabis Cup winner from Green House Seeds. Super Lemon Haze is a kief-caked multi-colored wonder. As the name states this strain has real lemony characteristics. The smell is zesty, citrusy, and a little sweet. As for the taste, it's everything one would expect from the namesake; tart and sweet like lemonheads candy - not quite as sharp as one might expect. The effects are uniquely energetic and lively, may not be the best strain for those of us that are naturally wound-up tight.

About this brand

Dutchy Logo
Dutchy is a fine line of cannabis flower and concentrate products made for sharing. Perfect for good friends, good bud and good times, our quality whole flower, pre-rolls and oil are carefully sourced to provide the right amount of THC to enhance time with your friends. Products are currently available in WA state locations.