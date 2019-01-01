 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Dutchy Flower (White Russian)

Dutchy Flower (White Russian)
Dutchy Cannabis Flower Dutchy Flower (White Russian)

Dutchy flower provides the perfect experience for the consumer who wants to hang out with friends, have a good time and share quality cannabis. Sold in a variety of WA state locations, Dutchy's flower popularity has grown with smooth strains including Cinex, Dutch Treat, and Blue Cheese. With just the right amount of THC to enhance a social event, but not overwhelm it, Dutchy is the ideal brand to pass to the left. Available in: 1gx1 3.5gx1

White Russian

White Russian

Originally created by Dutch breeders Serious Seeds, White Russian is a cross of two legendary strains, White Widow and AK-47. An indica-dominant hybrid, it won the High Times Cannabis Cup "Best Overall" in 1996 and was for a time considered the strongest strain in the world. White Russian is an extremely fragrant plant, smelling of sweet fruit and skunk even in its vegetative cycle. With a flavor that is smooth and spicy with undertones of skunk and earth, White Russian’s high is quite cerebral, but can lead to couchlock when over-indulged.

Dutchy is a fine line of cannabis flower and concentrate products made for sharing. Perfect for good friends, good bud and good times, our quality whole flower, pre-rolls and oil are carefully sourced to provide the right amount of THC to enhance time with your friends. Products are currently available in WA state locations.