Dutchy flower provides the perfect experience for the consumer who wants to hang out with friends, have a good time and share quality cannabis. Sold in a variety of WA state locations, Dutchy's flower popularity has grown with smooth strains including Cinex, Dutch Treat, and Blue Cheese. With just the right amount of THC to enhance a social event, but not overwhelm it, Dutchy is the ideal brand to pass to the left. Available in: 1gx1 3.5gx1
About this strain
White Russian
Originally created by Dutch breeders Serious Seeds, White Russian is a cross of two legendary strains, White Widow and AK-47. An indica-dominant hybrid, it won the High Times Cannabis Cup "Best Overall" in 1996 and was for a time considered the strongest strain in the world. White Russian is an extremely fragrant plant, smelling of sweet fruit and skunk even in its vegetative cycle. With a flavor that is smooth and spicy with undertones of skunk and earth, White Russian’s high is quite cerebral, but can lead to couchlock when over-indulged.