Dutchy concentrates provide WA state consumers with a smooth and reliable cartridge experience. Perfect for a summer BBQ or before you head into the stadium, this oil boasts a taste and perfectly measured amount of THC that begs to be shared among your friends.
About this brand
Dutchy
Dutchy is a fine line of cannabis flower and concentrate products made for sharing. Perfect for good friends, good bud and good times, our quality whole flower, pre-rolls and oil are carefully sourced to provide the right amount of THC to enhance time with your friends. Products are currently available in WA state locations.