Dutchy pre-rolls feature a smooth blend of flower in a package that will burn even and taste amazing. Perfect for enhancing time with your friends, these WA state pre-rolls include the right amount of THC and are packaged perfectly to encourage your closest friends to pass it to their left. Available in : 0.5gx2
About this strain
Middlefork
Middlefork is a sativa-dominant hybrid strain bred from Dutch Treat. Created in Washington state just outside the city of Bellingham, Middlefork has become a local staple for its potent buzz which may assist some consumers with anxiety, pain, spasms, and nausea. Creativity and energy are ushered in by sweet berry and tangy citrus notes inherited from the strain’s Dutch Treat parent.