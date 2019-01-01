About this product
Dutchy pre-rolls feature a smooth blend of flower in a package that will burn even and taste amazing. Perfect for enhancing time with your friends, these WA state pre-rolls include the right amount of THC and are packaged perfectly to encourage your closest friends to pass it to their left. Available in : 0.5gx2
About this strain
Pink Panther
Pink Panther is a sativa-dominant hybrid with heady, stimulating effects. This strain has a sweet terpene profile mixed with scents of pine and pears. It immediately hits the consumer between the eyes, curbing pain caused by headaches or migraines. Pink Panther’s strong mood elevation also assists with depression, making this strain a natural accompaniment to physical activity and socializing.