Dutchy pre-rolls feature a smooth blend of flower in a package that will burn even and taste amazing. Perfect for enhancing time with your friends, these WA state pre-rolls include the right amount of THC and are packaged perfectly to encourage your closest friends to pass it to their left. Available in : 0.5gx2
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Suzy Q is a high-CBD, low-THC strain with a piney taste that helps treat symptoms with little to no euphoric high. This hybrid is great for daytime use or by those who want to relieve chronic pain, nausea, arthritis, muscle spasms, and anxiety without intoxicating effects.