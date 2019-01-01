Originally created by Dutch breeders Serious Seeds, White Russian is a cross of two legendary strains, White Widow and AK-47. An indica-dominant hybrid, it won the High Times Cannabis Cup "Best Overall" in 1996 and was for a time considered the strongest strain in the world. White Russian is an extremely fragrant plant, smelling of sweet fruit and skunk even in its vegetative cycle. With a flavor that is smooth and spicy with undertones of skunk and earth, White Russian’s high is quite cerebral, but can lead to couchlock when over-indulged.