  5. Ice

Ice

by DYME Brands

DYME Brands Cannabis Flower Ice

About this strain

Ice

Ice

Nirvana Seeds really took their time with this hybrid, carefully selecting from thousands of plants before combining choice Skunk #1, Afghani, Northern Lights, and Shiva genetics into one potent seed line. Ice features copious yields of high density flowers with incredible trichome production. Some phenotypes will grow quite large, so growing indoors can be challenging. Most consumers report Ice as having a petrol aroma and a very sedative buzz, while some variations can present a more uplifting effect.

About this brand

As part of our commitment to provide safe cannabis to everyone, everywhere, we’ve built our brand portfolio to deliver on bringing the right products and solutions to all medical and recreational consumers in the U.S. Our diversified range of brands supports our goal of creating relevant, sustainable and close relationships with our consumers – and our efficient, unique business model and platform allows us to own every part of that relationship.