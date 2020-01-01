 Loading…

Indica

White Tahoe Cookies

by DYME Brands

About this product

About this strain

White Tahoe Cookies

White Tahoe Cookies
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

White Tahoe Cookies is an indica-dominant strain created by Kush4Breakfast and distributed by Archive Seed Bank. This strain is a blend of The White, Tahoe OG, and an unknown Girl Scout Cookies cut, and exemplifies attributes of each in trichome coverage, effect, and aroma. The GSC bouquet has been enhanced through this cross, offering up sweeter, hashier notes with distant OG undertones. Its restful effects pile on with each hit, weighing the consumer to their seat while alleviating minor pain and anxiety.

About this brand

DYME Brands Logo
As part of our commitment to provide safe cannabis to everyone, everywhere, we’ve built our brand portfolio to deliver on bringing the right products and solutions to all medical and recreational consumers in the U.S. Our diversified range of brands supports our goal of creating relevant, sustainable and close relationships with our consumers – and our efficient, unique business model and platform allows us to own every part of that relationship.