About this product
Dynamic Harvest Night Nurse is a limited edition Indica-dominant Hybrid that's an essential choice to tuck your senses in at night. While rich with coffee and spicy tastes, the flavors belie Night Nurse's soothing sedation and utter sense of relaxed bliss. Power down for the day with a few puffs of Night Nurse.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Night Nurse
Night Nurse is an 80/20 indica-dominant strain from Reeferman Seeds that combines genetics from BC Hash Plant, Harmony, and Fire OG. It’s commonly used to fight anxiety, stress, insomnia and chronic pain. Are you having trouble sleeping? This strain provides a polite balance of relaxing cerebral and body effects, making this the perfect nighttime sleeping aid.