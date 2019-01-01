 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by Dynamic Harvest

About this product

Dynamic Harvest Night Nurse is a limited edition Indica-dominant Hybrid that's an essential choice to tuck your senses in at night. While rich with coffee and spicy tastes, the flavors belie Night Nurse's soothing sedation and utter sense of relaxed bliss. Power down for the day with a few puffs of Night Nurse.

About this strain

Night Nurse

Night Nurse is an 80/20 indica-dominant strain from Reeferman Seeds that combines genetics from BC Hash Plant, Harmony, and Fire OG. It’s commonly used to fight anxiety, stress, insomnia and chronic pain. Are you having trouble sleeping? This strain provides a polite balance of relaxing cerebral and body effects, making this the perfect nighttime sleeping aid.

About this brand

Dynamic Harvest is an indoor farm located in Kirkland Washington striving to exceed your expectations with every plant that we grow​ We are constantly researching new techniques and technologies as we evolve and grow We hope that you enjoy the buds of our labor - as it is a labor of love. All of our clones are carefully selected and harvested from our mother plants. They are then placed in the incubator and raised in the nursery until the roots are ready for potting. During the plants’ growth cycle, these small cuttings will be transplanted into fabric pots where they stay until harvested.