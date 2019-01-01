 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
OMNIVONG XL DARK WOOD

by DYNAVAP

Variable Vapor Flow Adjustment just like the OmniVap. This model includes a 14mm Dark Wood NonaVonG Stem midsection with Omni Mouthpiece assembly. With the 14mm taper built into the stem, it mates perfectly with most 14mm adapters. The Omni system has a specialized design to allow for simple adjustment of flow restriction, allowing complete control of the vapor to air intake ratio. Adjust by simply twisting the mouthpiece, which extends/retracts the condenser into the back end of the tip. It is not compatible with the M Tip or body midsections. ** Coloration and/or grain patterns may vary ** **Vapcap comes packaged in complimentary storage tube to protect during transit**

Dynavap’s lineup of vaporizers and aromatizers are crafted to deliver the best flavors and aromas through sleek mechanical designs, unrivaled airflow, and industry-leading battery-free technology. Our highly customizable approach allows you to mix-and-match different components in a near limitless combination. We've built our products on a highly modular platform and incorporated these characteristics into the individual product for your enjoyment. We consider all of our vaporizers and aromatizers to be high-end products, and we've utilized a wide variety of different materials so our customers can experience the awesomeness of the VapCap. The unique character of each product we sell carries with it the values of our organization, and our desire to share this fantastic product line with the world. At DynaVap, we love precision. Our vaporizers and aromatizers are manufactured with some of the tightest tolerances in the industry. We believe that success is found in the small details, and often we measure those details in thousandths of an inch (or 0.01mm to be exact).