  5. THE "M" STARTER PACK (2018)

THE "M" STARTER PACK (2018)

by DYNAVAP

$120.00MSRP

About this product

The “M” Starter Pack offers everything a new VapCap user needs. Featuring The 2019 “M” which is crafted from medical grade stainless steel and is the perfect introduction to DynaVap’s VapCaps. This package also includes a Cyclone (Triple Torch) lighter which provides optimal heating results along with a Cedar or Walnut DynaStash. The DynaStash includes a VapCap garage, extra storage compartment and an integrated DynaMag. The DynaMag will secure your DynaStash to any magnetic surface, help remove a hot cap and hold any VapCap at attention. The DynaWax will help extend the life of the O-rings and when it comes time to clean your VapCap. The Pipe Cleaners are perfect for removing any buildup. This kit comes with every replacement part one would need for the “M”. The “M” (2018 model) // Dynastash: Cedar or Walnut** // Hawk Triple Torch Lighter // Cotton Pipe Cleaners- hard bristle (5 pack) // DynaWax // 3 High Temp O-rings // 2 Condenser O-rings // 1 Replacement Part: Stainless Steel CCD *Note lighter in this kit can be substituted with lighter of our choice at any time when the Hawk is unavailable **Note alternative Dynastashes may be used due to product availability at time of order fulfillment. ***"M" comes packaged a complimentary tube to protect it during transit. Color may vary*** ****No substitutions****

About this brand

Dynavap’s lineup of vaporizers and aromatizers are crafted to deliver the best flavors and aromas through sleek mechanical designs, unrivaled airflow, and industry-leading battery-free technology. Our highly customizable approach allows you to mix-and-match different components in a near limitless combination. We've built our products on a highly modular platform and incorporated these characteristics into the individual product for your enjoyment. We consider all of our vaporizers and aromatizers to be high-end products, and we've utilized a wide variety of different materials so our customers can experience the awesomeness of the VapCap. The unique character of each product we sell carries with it the values of our organization, and our desire to share this fantastic product line with the world. At DynaVap, we love precision. Our vaporizers and aromatizers are manufactured with some of the tightest tolerances in the industry. We believe that success is found in the small details, and often we measure those details in thousandths of an inch (or 0.01mm to be exact).