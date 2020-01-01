 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Indica

1:1 Purple Punch V-Pod 1g

by Earth Extracts

1:1 Purple Punch V-Pod 1g

Purple Punch

Purple Punch
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Pinene

Purple Punch is the sweet and sedating union of two indica-dominant classics. By breeding Larry OG with Granddaddy Purple, the astonishing trichome laden Purple Punch was born, smelling of grape candy, blueberry muffins, and tart Kool-Aid. The potency of this strain gives the consumer a one-two punch to the head and body, initially landing between the eyes and settling down into the limbs. Purple Punch is a delicious dessert strain that is best suited for after dinner. Its effects may help with managing nausea, stress, minor body aches, and sleeplessness.

Earth Extracts strives to produce the highest quality medication at the most affordable price. Using a sub-zero hydrocarbon extraction technique, Earth Extracts provides strong, pure and flavorful concentrates. We offer a variety of concentrates, including shatter, budder, sugar wax, crumble, live resin sauce, distillate, and distillate vapes. All products are lab tested for potency, terpenes, and residual solvents to ensure the utmost purity. Earth Extracts is proud to offer the finest concentrates available in the Arizona MMJ market. Earth Extracts began as a brand in early 2015, sprung as an offshoot of Tucson's Earth’s Healing Dispensary, originally founded in 2013. The founders of Earth Extracts wanted to create a line of concentrates that offered clean and potent products while retaining the highest terpene percentage. Their mission is to provide the purest cannabis concentrates for those looking for a cleaner, potent and more discrete form of medicating. Earth Extracts creates all of their concentrates using a sub-zero hydrocarbon extraction. Using their in-house organic flowers as source material, their concentrate remains pesteside free. Earth Extracts also offers a wide selection of cannabinoid distillate products. They cary their EarthVape pens in a variety of strains, using 100% organic terpenes. EarthGold is a raw distillate mixed with organic, analytical grade terpenes, packaged in an all glass syringe. Their products are free of any residual solvents and proudly standing as one of the most flavorful line of cannabis extracts available in Arizona. To assure their patients cleanest possible products, Earth Extracts uses third party labs to test each of their concentrates at multiple facilities using only "HPLC" to confirm for potency, terpenes, residual solvents, or contaminants.