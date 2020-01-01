Plantlife Royal Black
by Future Harvest
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
A natural liquid wetting agent to be used with soil, coir, planting mixes and native soils. Helps to improve the effectiveness of watering and feedings. May be used solely or added to fertilizers solutions. For indoor/outdoor plants. Soil and hydroponics. Available sizes: Pints, Quarts, Gallons.
Be the first to review this product.