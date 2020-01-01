 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Earth Juice Catalyst® the Crucial Link “Original Formula” J011

by Earth Juice Organics

Earth Juice Organics Growing Nutrients Earth Juice Catalyst® the Crucial Link “Original Formula” J011

About this product

Since 1991 the #1 Additive for Hydroponics and Soil Gardener’s WorldWide. A natural-organic molasses-kelp based liquid nutrient that aids plant growth and production. To be used as part of a complete fertilization program through all stages of plant development. Also functions as an excellent “finishing” formula for determinate plants. May be used solely or in conjunction with all soil and hydroponic fertilizers. For indoor/outdoor plants, soil and hydroponics. See Feeding Charts, Earth Juice Original Formulas. Available sizes: Pints, Quarts, Gallons, 2.5 Gallons, 5 Gallons, and 55 Gallons. By special request: 265 Gallon totes with a built in metal pallet and bottom discharge spouts are available. Earth Juice Catalyst’s aromatics can range from a slightly sweet to a sharp yeasty sourness · Shake Vigorously Before Each Use · “Xatalyst” in Canada. N0.03% – P0.01% – K0.10%

About this brand

The makers of the highly acclaimed Earth Juice line of plant care products. Since its beginning in 1991, Earth Juice has grown from a local favorite in Northern California to a nation-wide and worldwide recognized brand. Expanding from an initial 3 Earth Juice products to now more than 60 products to meet the needs of every type of plant grown in any gardening environment. Today, Earth Juice continues with its original pioneering philosophy of looking into the future and developing the most innovative, effective and high performing products for the home and garden.