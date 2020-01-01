Plantlife Royal Black
by Future Harvest
A Highly Concentrated Liquid Silica and Potassium Supplement. Promotes resistance to climate stress such as heat, drought and cold. Helps plants resist mineral toxicities. Aids in photosynthesis. To be used as part of a complete fertilizer program. Indoor/ Outdoor plants. Soil and Hydroponics. Available sizes: Pints, Quarts, Gallons, 2.5 Gals, 5 Gals, 55 Gals.
