  5. Earth Juice® Grow™ “Original Formula” J031

Earth Juice® Grow™ “Original Formula” J031

by Earth Juice Organics

Earth Juice® Grow™ "Original Formula" J031

About this product

A World-Wide Favorite Since 1991 as a “Best” Choice for a Grow formula plant food. Earth Juice Grow is a natural-organic liquid fertilizer that is formulated to encourage robust vegetative stem and leaf growth for a variety of indoor/outdoor foliage and flowering plants. Earth Juice Grow’s Non-Burning, No Salt Residue formula is intended for “Hand-Feeding” applications only. Not for use with drippers, micro sprayers and hydroponics. An Ideal choice for all planting mixes, coco-coir and native soils. Earth Juice Grow and Bloom formulas may be mixed and used together for a customized feeding solution. See Feeding Charts, Keep It Simple and Earth Juice Original Formulas. Available sizes: Pints, Quarts, Gallons, 2.5 Gallons, 5 Gallons & 55 Gallons. By special request: 265 Gallon totes with a built in metal pallet and bottom discharge spouts are available. Earth Juice Grow’s aromatics can range from a slightly earthy to a sharp yeasty sourness · Contains sediment · Shake Vigorously Before Each Use.

About this brand

The makers of the highly acclaimed Earth Juice line of plant care products. Since its beginning in 1991, Earth Juice has grown from a local favorite in Northern California to a nation-wide and worldwide recognized brand. Expanding from an initial 3 Earth Juice products to now more than 60 products to meet the needs of every type of plant grown in any gardening environment. Today, Earth Juice continues with its original pioneering philosophy of looking into the future and developing the most innovative, effective and high performing products for the home and garden.