Earth Juice® Hi-Brix™ MFP (“Molasses for Plants”) F083

by Earth Juice Organics

About this product

Take your plants to the next level with this rare and highly prized sugarcane molasses. Hi-Brix MFP is a natural source of carbohydrates (sugars) and beneficial elements that has been tailored into an easy to use liquid formulation for indoor and outdoor plants in soil and hydroponics. Hi-Brix™ can be used with a variety of fertilizers and is highly recommended for brewing plant teas. Available sizes: Pints, Quarts, Gallons, 2.5 Gals, 5 Gals, 55 Gals. N0.00% – P0.00% – K3.00%

About this brand

The makers of the highly acclaimed Earth Juice line of plant care products. Since its beginning in 1991, Earth Juice has grown from a local favorite in Northern California to a nation-wide and worldwide recognized brand. Expanding from an initial 3 Earth Juice products to now more than 60 products to meet the needs of every type of plant grown in any gardening environment. Today, Earth Juice continues with its original pioneering philosophy of looking into the future and developing the most innovative, effective and high performing products for the home and garden.