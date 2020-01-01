 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Earth Juice® MicroBlast™ – Liquid Micronutrients J075

Earth Juice® MicroBlast™ – Liquid Micronutrients J075

by Earth Juice Organics

About this product

A proprietary liquid micronutrient formula designed to be used to prevent and/or correct micronutrient deficiencies. For use with Earth Juice Grow and Bloom “Original Formulas” as well as a variety of other liquid and dry soil and hydroponic fertilizers. May be added to reservoirs, applied by hand feeding or used as foliar spray. For indoor/outdoor plants. Soil and hydroponics. See Feeding Charts, Earth Juice Original Formulas. Available sizes: Pints, Quarts, Gallons, 2.5 Gallons, 5 Gallons, and 55 Gallons. By special request: 265 Gallon totes with a built in metal pallet and bottom discharge spouts are available. The product’s color can vary from light to medium browns and greens. Mg0.50% – B0.02% – Co0.005% – Fe0.10% – Mn0.10% – Mo0.0005% – Zn0.05%

About this brand

The makers of the highly acclaimed Earth Juice line of plant care products. Since its beginning in 1991, Earth Juice has grown from a local favorite in Northern California to a nation-wide and worldwide recognized brand. Expanding from an initial 3 Earth Juice products to now more than 60 products to meet the needs of every type of plant grown in any gardening environment. Today, Earth Juice continues with its original pioneering philosophy of looking into the future and developing the most innovative, effective and high performing products for the home and garden.