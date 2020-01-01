 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Earth Juice® OilyCann™ J1317

by Earth Juice Organics

Earth Juice Organics Growing Nutrients Earth Juice® OilyCann™ J1317

About this product

A Natural Liquid Calcium, Magnesium and Humic Acid Supplement formulated with ZERO Nitrogen. Recommended for plants with Calcium and Magnesium deficiencies or plants that require increased amounts of Calcium and Magnesium, such as during the production of buds and blooms. OilyCann will also aid in buffering water with higher levels of sodium. Can be used alone or together with liquid and dry fertilizers. Indoor/Outdoor Plants. Hydroponic and Soil. Available sizes: Pints, Quarts, Gallons.

About this brand

Earth Juice Organics Logo
The makers of the highly acclaimed Earth Juice line of plant care products. Since its beginning in 1991, Earth Juice has grown from a local favorite in Northern California to a nation-wide and worldwide recognized brand. Expanding from an initial 3 Earth Juice products to now more than 60 products to meet the needs of every type of plant grown in any gardening environment. Today, Earth Juice continues with its original pioneering philosophy of looking into the future and developing the most innovative, effective and high performing products for the home and garden.