Skin Healing & Beauty Salve 60ml This multipurpose salve protects, tightens, hydrates and soothes skin, while relieving acne, eczema, psoriasis, itching of bug bites & rashes, reduces redness & inflammation and may be used on hair to condition. It's herbal ingredients have excellent antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial, anti-viral, anti-acne properties which play an important role in skin health. Ingredients: Olea europaea (olive oil), Cannabis Sativa (Hemp) Seed Oil Hypericum perforatum (st johns wort), Calendula officinalis (Calendula), Plantago (Plantain), Beeswax & Vitamin E This product is derived from true, natural sources and contains : No artificial color or fragrance, No chemicals, No Parabens, No artificial preservatives, No petroleum based products, No silicone Designed & Formulated by our very own Holistic Nutritionist & Clinical Herbalist