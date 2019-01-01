 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by Earth Kisses Sky

Skin Healing & Beauty Salve 60ml This multipurpose salve protects, tightens, hydrates and soothes skin, while relieving acne, eczema, psoriasis, itching of bug bites & rashes, reduces redness & inflammation and may be used on hair to condition. It's herbal ingredients have excellent antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial, anti-viral, anti-acne properties which play an important role in skin health. Ingredients: Olea europaea (olive oil), Cannabis Sativa (Hemp) Seed Oil Hypericum perforatum (st johns wort), Calendula officinalis (Calendula), Plantago (Plantain), Beeswax & Vitamin E This product is derived from true, natural sources and contains : No artificial color or fragrance, No chemicals, No Parabens, No artificial preservatives, No petroleum based products, No silicone Designed & Formulated by our very own Holistic Nutritionist & Clinical Herbalist

All Natural Botanical Topical's Designed & Formulated by our very own Holistic Nutritionist & Clinical Herbalist All of our products are derived from true, natural sources and contains : No artificial color or fragrance, No chemicals, No Parabens, No artificial preservatives, No petroleum based products, No silicone