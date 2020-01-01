Earth Milk’s is one of the first nationally distributed Hemp-CBD skin care product lines offering healing, comfort, and wellness benefits. The team as over 15 years of combined experience in formulating topical lotions and salves utilizing a wide variety of natural herbal healing blends. Earth Milk offers all of their products with their new signature Hemp-CBD infusion process. Earth Milk's all natural, plant-based skin care products aids in pain relief without the side effects commonly found in existing Marijuana topical or oral medications. Earth Milk products also assist in minimizing symptoms caused by a number of medical ailments including arthritis, diabetes, MS, Parkinson’s, shingles and other neurological disorders. Only premium all natural organic ingredients are used in the production of our CBD topicals. The use of essential oils is what differentiates our manufacturing from other CBD skin care products.