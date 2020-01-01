SYNERGY 1:1 Relief Balm - 100mg
by Dixie Brands
1 piece
$30.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Experience a quiet mind and stillness with our 5 HTP and Maca root-infused CBD temple balm. This herbal balm is for rubbing on your temples to quiet the chattering mind and relieves headaches and migraines. It encourages Buddha-like stillness and silences nightmares.
