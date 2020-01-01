 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Hemp-CBD Skin Cream

by Earth Milk

$16.00MSRP

About this product

EARTHMILK’s Hemp CBD Skin Moisturizer soothes skin irritations caused by sunburn, wind exposure, mosquito and other insect bites). It also diminishes rashes on sensitive skin. Our Hemp CBD Skin Moisturizer is great for people of all ages, and especially for seniors who want to keep their skin supple and youthful. It diminishes tiny wrinkles, and improves skin integrity. Hemp CBD Skin Moisturizer is perfect for treating and preventing the tearing of thin or transparent skin.

About this brand

Earth Milk’s is one of the first nationally distributed Hemp-CBD skin care product lines offering healing, comfort, and wellness benefits. The team as over 15 years of combined experience in formulating topical lotions and salves utilizing a wide variety of natural herbal healing blends. Earth Milk offers all of their products with their new signature Hemp-CBD infusion process. Earth Milk's all natural, plant-based skin care products aids in pain relief without the side effects commonly found in existing Marijuana topical or oral medications. Earth Milk products also assist in minimizing symptoms caused by a number of medical ailments including arthritis, diabetes, MS, Parkinson’s, shingles and other neurological disorders. Only premium all natural organic ingredients are used in the production of our CBD topicals. The use of essential oils is what differentiates our manufacturing from other CBD skin care products.