CBD Gummies

by Earth's Dew

Earth's Dew Edibles Candy CBD Gummies

Strong distinct CBD Top Shelf CBD Coated for fast activation Great Flavor A fun way to consume CBD. Each gummy is made up of 25mg of CBD. Naturally Infused. Relax, Chill, Enjoy! Directions: Take 1 gummy once or twice daily. This product can melt during the hot summer months while in transit. Thermal Shipping Protection is strongly advised to add to your cart to prevent that from happening. It's available for $2. Ingredients: Broad Spectrum Hemp Extract, Glucose Syrup, Sucrose, Gelatin, Water, Citric Acid, Coloring, Natural Flavoring, and MCT Oil

If you take care of your body, your body will take care of you. We believe the answer to all of your body's problems can be found in earth's dew.

