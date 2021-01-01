 Loading…

Indica

Granddaddy Purple Delta 8 THC Cart

by Earth's Dew

Granddaddy Purple Delta 8 THC Cart
Cart Size: 1ml per Cartridge 1000mg Total Extract Type: Broad-spectrum ∆8 THC oil with natural terpenes 950mg Delta 8 THC 50-100mg* CBN, CBC, & Terpenes 100% Hemp Derived No Cutting Agents, VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT Cartridges: High quality utilizing ceramic coils and glass 510 Threaded (Works with almost all devices - button or inhale activation) Type: Broad-spectrum ∆8 THC oil with natural terpenes Delta-9-THC Content: None detected Natural Terpenes: Yes

If you take care of your body, your body will take care of you. We believe the answer to all of your body's problems can be found in earth's dew.

Granddaddy Purple

Terpenes
  Myrcene
  Pinene
  Caryophyllene

Grandaddy Purple is an indica marijuana strain that goes by many different names, including "Grand Daddy Purp," "Granddaddy Purps," "GDP," and "Grandaddy Purple Kush." Popularized in 2003 by Ken Estes, Granddaddy Purple (or GDP) is a famous indica cross of Mendo Purps, Skunk, and Afghanistan. This California staple inherits a complex grape and berry aroma from its Mendo Purps and Afghanistan parent, while Skunk passes on its oversized, compact bud structure. GDP flowers bloom in shades of deep purple, a contrasting backdrop for its snow-like dusting of white crystal resin. Its potent effects are clearly detectable in both mind and body, delivering a fusion of cerebral euphoria and physical relaxation. While your thoughts may float in a dreamy buzz, your body is more likely to find itself fixed in one spot for the duration of GDP's effects. Granddaddy Purple is typically pulled off the shelf for consumers looking to combat pain, stress, insomnia, appetite loss, and muscle spasms. GDP blesses growers with massive yields which are ready for harvest following a 60 day flowering time indoors.

