  Home
  Shop
  Delta-8 THC
  Delta-8 THC cartridges and vapes
  Green Crack Delta 8 THC Vape
Sativa

Green Crack Delta 8 THC Vape

by Earth's Dew

Earth's Dew Delta-8 THC Delta-8 THC Cartridges and Vapes Green Crack Delta 8 THC Vape
Earth's Dew Delta-8 THC Delta-8 THC Cartridges and Vapes Green Crack Delta 8 THC Vape

About this product

Cart Size: 1ml per Cartridge More Details: 1000mg Total Extract Type: Broad-spectrum ∆8 THC oil with natural terpenes 950mg Delta 8 THC 50-100mg* CBN, CBC, & Terpenes 100% Hemp Derived No Cutting Agents, VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT Cartridges: High quality utilizing ceramic coils and glass 510 Threaded (Works with almost all devices - button or inhale activation) Type: Broad-spectrum ∆8 THC oil with natural terpenes Delta-9-THC Content: None detected Natural Terpenes: Yes

About this brand

Earth's Dew Logo
If you take care of your body, your body will take care of you. We believe the answer to all of your body's problems can be found in earth's dew.

About this strain

Green Crack

Green Crack
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Green Crack, also known as "Green Crush" and "Mango Crack," is a potent sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Skunk #1 with an unknown indica. This strain is beloved by many consumers for its energizing effects. But don’t let the name fool you: this is pure cannabis. Few strains compare to Green Crack’s sharp energy and focus as it induces an invigorating mental buzz that keeps you going throughout the day. With a tangy, fruity flavor redolent of mango, Green Crack is a great daytime strain that may help consumers fight fatigue, stress, and depression. Because the name "Green Crack" perpetuates a negative image of cannabis, some people have taken to calling this strain Cush (with a ‘C’) or Green Cush instead.

